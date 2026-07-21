<i>Avengers Doomsday</i> Trailer Trolled For VFX As Indian Fans Say <i>Ramayana</i> Looks Better

Marvel Studios finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Monday. While the trailer generated massive buzz, thanks to the star-studded cast, it also sparked an unexpected wave of criticism online.

Many viewers pointed out that Avengers: Doomsday's visual effects fell short of expectations. Several Indian fans compared the trailer's CGI to the upcoming Ramayana, claiming the homegrown epic looked more visually impressive.

Soon after the trailer dropped, social media was flooded with reactions dissecting the film's visual effects. One user wrote, "The VFX and visual quality of #AvengersDoomsday feels a bit odd and quite unpolished. Some close-up shots seem to be a bad green screen cutout with no work on refining the edges and the lighting! The teaser doesn't have that good quality as we had in Infinity War and Endgame. They are just hurrying things up and maximising the nostalgia factor. I hope that they seriously work on their Vfx issues,coz this looks bad”

Another added, "Looks like a pre-rendered CG trailer for a video game from 2012. You know you're watching a Russo brothers Avengers movie when the characters fight in the ugliest environments possible. Genuinely embarrassing that these are “adaptations” of a medium as colorful as comics."

A viewer shared, "The Russos' horrible vision and directing managed to make something as little as lighting look so fake and terrible."

The debate was especially prominent among Indian moviegoers, many of whom compared the trailer to the recently leaked Ramayana preview. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial was widely praised for its visuals and VFX. Fans took to social media to compare Hollywood and Indian visual effects.

Many Indian users argued that The Ramayana looked more visually impressive, despite only a first-look trailer and leaked promotional clips being out ahead of its July 24 release.

A fan wrote, " Ramayana glimpse visuals dominating #doomsday's trailer visuals after being criticized so much is insane ???? imagine the reviews of official Trailer are already promising so much... what will be scenario 3 days later."

Another added, "That 1 minute leak Trailer of Ramayana looks More Exciting & Rich Than #Doomsday trailer."

Someone else commented, "Comparing #ADIPURUSH with #doomsday was not what i was expecting. That is literal crazy. At this point #Ramayana is still better."

"Unpopular opinion: 144p #Ramayana leak > 4K #Doomsday trailer," read a comment.

Directed by the legendary filmmaking duo of Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday marks the MCU return of Robert Downey Jr as villainous Doctor Doom. The film also features Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards. The film releases worldwide on December 18.

Ramayana, on the other hand, is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is divided into two parts. Part 1 will focus primarily on Rama's early life, marriage and the events leading up to his exile. The film is officially slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2026.