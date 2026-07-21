"Will He Be Relevant In 2045?" Annu Kapoor On Shah Rukh Khan's "Last Superstar" Claim

Over a decade ago, on a show hosted by veteran actor Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan claimed he was “the last of the stars". Many have echoed the same sentiment, but the superstar's Darr co-star, Annu Kapoor, isn't convinced.

During an interview with Hindi Rush , the actor pointed out that very few Indian stars managed to stay relevant across decades. “For years, the media has been creating this narrative that a particular person is the last superstar. Similar things were said during Rajesh Khanna's time. Looking back, nobody in this industry has come close to matching the kind of innings Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have had. It has become very difficult for anyone to sustain such a long career,” he stated.

Annu Kapoor continued, “The actor you are referring to started around 1992. That makes it about 34 years. If you subtract 34 from Amitabh Bachchan's 53-year career, there are still 19 years left. Do you think it is possible for Shah Rukh Khan to remain equally relevant for another 19 years? I'm not taking his name on purpose. Will he still be relevant in 2045? I don't think so.” He then added, “But nobody can take away the fact that Shah Rukh Khan is the second-richest actor in the world.”

Asked about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan on Darr, Annu Kapoor initially said that they have never worked together. When reminded they shared screen space in Yash Chopra's 1995 thriller, Darr, Annu Kapoor shared, “I don't remember. He was extremely new then. I don't remember what we spoke about. You should ask him if he remembers working with me and whether he learnt something from me.”

Despite disagreeing on the “last superstar” tag, Annu Kapoor shared kind words for Shah Rukh Khan. “I have definitely heard that he is a very good father and husband and an excellent brother. That is what should be remembered. Superstars come and go, but a man who cares for his sister and his family, that is his biggest achievement,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan made the remark in 2014 during an appearance on Anupam Kher's chat show Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. The comment has continued to spark conversations about how the meaning of stardom keeps evolving in the digital age.