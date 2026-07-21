"It Was A Mutual Decision": <i>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai</i> Actress Lataa Saberwal On Divorce With Sanjeev Seth

Television actress Lataa Saberwal has finally opened up about her decision to separate from husband and actor Sanjeev Seth. Addressing the speculation surrounding their split, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star clarified that there was no bitterness involved. She described it as a “mutual decision”.

“I announced it; people thought that she had taken the decision. As I said, I'm a different kind of person; I'm bubbly, adventurous, I speak my mind, and I also know when to stay quiet. That is my personality. Since the announcement came from me, people felt that I was the one who had taken the decision,” Lataa said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

“In reality, it was a mutual decision, and for years we had already been living separately. It happened due to some reasons that I would not like to share. I simply had to announce it. That's it, as simple as that,” she added.

Speaking about how she dealt with trolling, the veteran actress said she was “very, very grateful” to journalists who personally reached out with messages of support. According to her, many told her, “We will never ask you any questions. Just take care of yourself.”

“It was very emotional and touching. Most people responded in the same way. And that does not mean that I don't respect the person with whom I have spent so many years. I will always respect him,” she said.

Lata Sabharwal and Sanjeev Seth, best known for portraying the on-screen couple Rajshri and Vishambharnath Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, got married in 2009. The couple welcomed their son, Aarav, in 2013.

After 15 years of marriage, Lata officially announced their separation in June 2025.