"Women Can Just Be Housewives, Men Don't Get That Choice": Actor Karan Wahi Sparks A Debate

Actor and television host Karan Wahi has sparked debate online after a clip from his recent podcast conversation with actor Chhavi Mittal went viral on social media. During the discussion, Wahi shared his views on modern relationships, dating culture, commitment, and marriage, explaining why he feels more apprehensive about relationships today than he did in the past.

The actor stressed that his comments were based on personal experiences and observations and that he was not generalising all men or women. Speaking about changing social dynamics, Wahi said today's dating landscape offers more options than ever before, which he believes has affected people's patience and commitment levels.

Sharing his perspective, Wahi said, "As a man I feel more scared, because I feel I'll be the person giving more, I'll be more loyal, the women in today's time might just slip. Ye 10-15 saal pehle koi puchta na, toh main kehta nahi hum hi kharab hai (If someone had asked me this 10-15 years ago, I would have said men are the ones at fault), and I'm not saying ki saari ladkiyan kharab hai ya sare ladke hi achchha hai (I'm not saying all women are bad or all men are good). But some women have taken the concept of independence in a very different way. Pehli meri Maa ko kuch pasand nahi aata tha, woh chup rehti thi, woh apna kaam karti thi, apne way mein sort karti thi, and then she moved on (Earlier, if my mother did not like something, she would quietly deal with it in her own way and then move on), and I can give an example of myself."

Wahi then recalled a personal dating experience that influenced his thinking about relationships and commitment.

Explaining the incident, he said, "I went out on a date with a girl, and at that time I had the opportunity to go out on a date with another woman. I made sure that I don't do that because I was like, if I get confused, I'll not end up in anything. But I have realised the woman I went on a date with is going on dates with 7 people at that time. I was like, 'Thik hai' (okay). I'm not judging you, but how will you stop?'"

The actor went on to discuss what he sees as a decline in patience among people when it comes to relationships. He also reflected on the different expectations society places on men and women.

"I feel woh patience khatam hogaya (I feel that patience has disappeared). Admi ko pehle se kam tha (Men already had less patience). Ek funda hai na ki how do we grow up? What's our job? How will I grow up? We have always grown up hearing ki tumhe kaam karna hai, paise kamane hai (We have always grown up hearing that we must work and earn money). Main aj father ko aj bhi nahi bol paungi ki mujhe kaam nahi karna par ek ladki shayad bol payegi ki I want to be a housewife, but I can't say ki I want to be a house husband. Sab bolega pagal hogaya kya tu? (Even today, I cannot tell my father that I do not want to work, whereas a woman may be able to say she wants to be a housewife. But if I say I want to be a house husband, people will ask if I've gone mad). So I feel, to each other own."

Wahi concluded by explaining that the increasing number of choices available to people today has also contributed to his fears about long-term relationships and marriage. Referring to divorces within his social circle, he shared an observation based on his personal experiences.

"Abhi opportunities itna zyada hogaya na (There are so many opportunities now). Why am I scared? Because I'm seeing the divorce rates. I have friends who got divorced, but one funny thing I'll say is 80 per cent of the guy friends I know have gotten divorced because their spouses got someone else."

The remarks quickly gained traction online, with social media users debating Wahi's views on modern dating, independence, and relationships. While some agreed with parts of his observations, others disagreed with his assessment of contemporary relationship dynamics, leading to a wider discussion across platforms.



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