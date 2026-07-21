"Will Protect Till My Death": Raghav Juyal On Shielding Shehnaaz Gill From Paparazzi Rush

Raghav Juyal has finally spoken about the viral video from his birthday celebration. The clip showed him protecting Shehnaaz Gill, who tried to make her way through a large crowd of fans and photographers outside the venue.

The moment sparked fresh dating rumours; the two have been linked ever since they appeared in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

While many focused on their chemistry, Raghav says there was nothing unusual about his actions. He explained that helping and protecting someone in such a situation is simply part of his upbringing.

He shared that his parents taught him to protect his friends, family, and women whenever they need support, and he'll never ignore someone who is feeling unsafe or uncomfortable. According to Raghav, his reaction came naturally.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Raghav Juyal said, “I was raised by my parents to be a man. If I saw a group of men bothering a woman, I would step in because that's how I was brought up. I was never raised to ignore such situations. I am taught that I can give an old fat punch to that person. I will protect till my death. Whether it's you or any other woman, if she's with me, my instinct is to protect her. That's simply my nature, and it will never change.”

The ABCD star said that people may have different opinions, but he believes everyone has soft and strong qualities, and keeping a balance between them is important. At the same time, he said his parents taught him to protect others, care for his sister and friends, and always treat women with respect.

“If I see any woman being harassed, I can't ignore it. I know how to handle such situations. At that moment, I don't think about my celebrity image or what people will say. I only think about doing what I believe is right,” the dancer adds.

Talking about love, Raghav Juyal said that he believes love is a feeling that cannot be easily explained. According to him, everyone experiences love in their own way. For him, love is a feeling that brings peace, happiness and calmness.

Raghav is gearing up for the release of The Paradise, starring Nani. He will also play the lead role in the upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai.