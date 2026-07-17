'15 Years Of Friendship Ruined For Clicks': Arjun Bijlani Blasts Tabloids Over Mouni Roy Dating Rumours

Arjun Bijlani has hit back at dating rumours linking him to longtime friend Mouni Roy after a video of the two leaving dinner together triggered a wave of online speculation.

The actor blamed a paparazzi page's suggestive caption for turning a 15-year friendship into gossip and called on media outlets to verify facts before publishing “misleading stories”.

Arjun said two people should not suddenly be painted as a couple simply because they were seen spending time together, particularly when one friend may be going through a difficult phase.

“Dear Clickbait pages, Two people who've shared a friendship for 15+ years don't suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline. Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time. Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let's be responsible with the narratives we create.”

He followed it up with a direct appeal to media pages to stop allowing sensational captions to overtake facts.

“We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people's personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn't.”

Actor Krystle D'Souza also weighed in after coming across the post and made her displeasure clear.

“What is this nonsense. Just for views you guys will post anything,” she commented.

Arjun and Mouni have known each other for more than 15 years and have regularly spoken about their friendship.

They became a popular on-screen pair after starring as Ritik and Shivanya in Ektaa Kapoor's 'Naagin' in 2015. Their chemistry on the show won them a large fan following, but both actors have maintained over the years that their relationship off screen has always been that of close friends.

They have continued to support each other publicly, both at industry events and on social media.

In 2024, Mouni revisited their Naagin days by sharing a throwback picture from the sets. She had also previously spoken about the two often bickering while filming, saying the long hours and demanding schedule were behind the clashes rather than any personal differences.

The dating speculation surfaced shortly after Mouni confirmed her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar.

On May 14, Mouni and Suraj announced that they had decided to part ways and asked for privacy as they navigated the separation.

“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

The former couple also rejected stories being circulated about their marriage.

Mouni and Suraj married in Goa on January 27, 2022, in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. The wedding included both Malayali and Bengali rituals.