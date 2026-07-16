Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan Takes Indirect Dig At Vijay And Trisha's Viral Oath Ceremony Moment

Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan has gone viral after turning a promotional event for his upcoming film Visitor into a light-hearted comedy session. During the event, the actor made a playful remark that many online linked to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan.

While addressing his Visitor co-star Navya Nair, Dhyan imagined a future where he becomes the Chief Minister of Kerala. Without mentioning Trisha by name, he joked about Navya sitting in the front row during his swearing-in ceremony, in what many interpreted as a reference to a widely discussed moment from Vijay's oath-taking ceremony.

"I'll Become CM..."

Speaking at the event, Dhyan said, "We are coming together for a film after a long time. Navya is married and has a son now. Even so, when I become the CM and take oath, I hope Navya will be sitting in the front row wearing a saree, with tears in her eyes."

His comment immediately drew laughter from those present.

Navya Plays Along

Navya joined in on the joke when she later took the stage.

She said, "Don't worry, Dhyan. When you become CM, as you wished, I'll wear a white saree with a green border and a diamond necklace, sit in the front row with tears in my eyes, and cheer you with victory slogans. Won't you arrange a seat for me in the front row?"

Why The Joke Went Viral

Although Dhyan never mentioned Trisha Krishnan by name, many social media users connected his remarks to Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

At the ceremony, Trisha was seated in the front row alongside Vijay's parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha. She was seen getting emotional as Vijay took the oath, and the moment quickly became one of the most talked-about clips on social media.

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