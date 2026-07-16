How Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 300 Crore Mannat Became Mumbai's Biggest Fan Landmark

Shah Rukh Khan's palatial home Mannat, bought for Rs 18 crore and now valued at Rs 300 crore, is an emotion that cannot be put into words. It has to be seen. Not just its grand exteriors, but what a superstar's dream home has become over the years for his army of fans.

Today it functions more as a pilgrimage site for Shah Rukh Khan's followers across the globe.

His dream house - Mannat - is back in the news after an update earlier today that the Khans have received clearance to add two more storeys to the gargantuan six-storey structure. The Supreme Court decision followed a legal challenge to the approval; the plea was dismissed, clearing the way for the additional floors. The news has also washed a flood of memories over many of us, and Mannat figures in those memories almost as prominently as Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Home To Stars, Home For Fans

Home to one of the world's greatest superstars, Mannat is also a home for his admirers. While the interiors have been glimpsed only in glossy magazine features and exclusive sneak peeks, the exterior has always been within reach of Shah Rukh Khan's fandom. From his balcony appearances on special occasions such as his birthday or Eid, to the carnival-like atmosphere when a film releases, admirers gather around Mumbai's Bandstand with Mannat's towering facade as a backdrop while Shah Rukh spreads his arms to return their affection.

On his birthday, November 2, fans wait with bated breath for him to step onto the balcony. With massive banners of his hit films and crowds singing his songs, Shah Rukh returns the love tenfold, coming out to wave and blow kisses. The scene is similar on Eid, when fans arrive to convey festive wishes; Shah Rukh routinely steps out with his son AbRam to wish them Eid Mubarak.

One of the most memorable recent years that further cemented Mannat as a shrine for fans was 2023. The actor returned to the big screen after a four-year hiatus following the failure of Anand Rai's Zero, and he came back with a bang. Pathaan and Jawan - two mega blockbusters of that year - were led by Shah Rukh, and the atmosphere outside Mannat was electric. Throngs gathered, crowding the streets as police struggled to control them.

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From flash mobs performing Jawan's Zinda Banda to chants celebrating Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, those days were an unparalleled celebration. And Shah Rukh always showed up, his heart full of gratitude.

A Symbol Of Hope And Love, Courtesy Shah Rukh Khan

Love is always central when Shah Rukh Khan is involved. Mannat signifies hope because it tells the story of an outsider who came to Mumbai with nothing but a dream, and through hard work and dedication turned that dream into reality.

The seed of that dream was planted in 1997. The Bandstand bungalow, then known as Villa Vienna, caught his eye while he was filming the song Chaand Taare for Yes Boss. He was shooed away by security, and the aspiring star joked with his crew that the property would be his one day. He bought it in 2001, and the rest is history.

Not just on occasions such as Eid or his birthday, but any passerby at Bandstand will tell you how people are always snapping pictures and posing in front of the iconic Mannat nameplate. It sits on the famous Bandstand Promenade and has become a must-visit spot in Mumbai for travellers and locals who feel a connection to it.

Some reports even suggest it is one of India's most photographed tourist spots after the Taj Mahal.

Such is the craze: the hope of spotting Shah Rukh Khan and imitating his signature pose is as unmissable as a visit to Mannat itself - and as iconic.

ALSO READ | How Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Bought For Rs 18 Crore, Became A Rs 300-Crore Landmark