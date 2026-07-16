Inside SRK-Gauri Khan's Delhi Home Full Of Aryan, Suhana, And AbRam's First Memories

Shah Rukh Khan is the Badshah of Bollywood and he lives life king-sized. Everybody knows about Mannat, his permanent residence in Mumbai. It's grand, designed by Gauri Khan, and now valued at Rs 300 crore.

But there is another home owned by Shah Rukh and Gauri that she designed. The celebrated interior designer revamped the couple's Delhi home a few years ago, and Airbnb gave fans a chance to win a stay at the property.

Nestled in South Delhi, the designer filled it with her family's memories. Taking to Instagram in December 2020, she wrote, "Our home in Delhi is filled with memories. From our travels and small instances." She further mentioned that, to make it cosy, she used textures, rugs, and fabrics, along with complementary art pieces to bring the place to life.

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi Home

Gauri Khan shared multiple pictures that gave fans a glimpse inside their duplex. The bedroom features a black accent wall against which the white bed pops. Not to mention the wooden floor, black accent chairs, and an ivory rug, with each element complementing the other.

Another black accent wall is lined with family memories. Speaking to Conde Nast Traveller, she shared, "For me, it's the family that makes your house a home." It was the first home in which Gauri and Shah Rukh reportedly lived after their wedding before the actor moved to Mumbai to become the Badshah of Bollywood.

Textured walls and colourful tapestries seem to blend into one another while letting every section catch the spotlight for onlookers. Not to mention the floor-to-ceiling French doors that lead to a lush green garden.

It is filled with personal mementos and family photographs, including Gauri and Shah Rukh posing with their children. "Delhi holds a special place in our hearts and each visit brings back cherished memories of our early days here," she said.

"I've preserved all our first memories: Aryan's first badminton racket, Suhana's first make-up brushes, AbRam's first birthday gift, original negatives from Shah Rukh Khan's favourite film," she told the publication. It is one of her favourite corners of the house, and it's easy to see why.

On another wall, she installed handmade cards that she and Shah Rukh exchanged during the initial phase of their relationship.

The entire space has ample natural light seeping through windows because Gauri wanted to make it appear spacious. Not to mention the art collection, modern fixtures, and chandeliers that elevate the space.

According to a Moneycontrol report, Shah Rukh Khan recently invested Rs 37 crore to purchase the second and third floors of the same building. The actor already owned the ground floor and basement, but now he owns the entire building.

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