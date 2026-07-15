Inside SRK's Mannat, Valued At Rs 300 Crore, 21 Years Ago: Lakshmi-Ganesh With Quran, Long Driveway, Lush Garden

More than two decades ago, long before Mannat became a Rs-300 crore landmark, Shah Rukh Khan opened its doors for a rare and deeply personal documentary. Released in 2005, The Inner and Outer World Of Shah Rukh Khan, directed by London-based filmmaker Nasreen Munni Kabir, offered an intimate look at the superstar's life, family, and the home he considers his greatest achievement.

The documentary begins on the sets of Main Hoon Na at Mumbai's Film City, where Shah Rukh Khan is seen shooting with Sushmita Sen. It also captures quieter moments from his daily life, including physiotherapy sessions he underwent after a prolapsed disc surgery in 2003.

Viewers are also given a glimpse of Shah Rukh's office, where annual Diwali prayers are held for his staff. But the emotional centre of the documentary remains Mannat, the sea-facing bungalow the actor fought hard to acquire.

As he drives towards the house, Shah Rukh sheds light on what Mannat means to him.

"It's one of the most difficult things I have done in my life: to buy this house. I don't have a house anywhere in the world. I didn't have a house because my parents died. I have a house fetish. I always wanted a house. When I had kids, I got this house. It's my family's house. We took a decision that we will always live in Bombay. My great-grandchildren are going to live in this house like some old Parsi family."

For the actor, Mannat represents far more than wealth or status. It is a symbol of permanence and security for his loved ones.

"My office, they have a problem; they can take it away. My studio, they can take it away. But my house is for the security of my wife, my sister, and my children."

The documentary also reveals some of the unwritten rules that govern life inside the famous residence.

"There are some unsaid rules in the house that I will not make a phone call when I am in the house, so you will always find me making a phone call from the bathroom."

One of the most intimate portions of the documentary focuses on the family's prayer area, offering a glimpse into the blended religious traditions practised at home. Hindu idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are placed alongside the Holy Quran, reflecting the values Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have instilled in their children.

In one scene, Shah Rukh stands near the family mandir with Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan and proudly says (pointing at Aryan), "Isko Gayatri mantra aata hai poora. Poora pooja ye karega."

Explaining the family's approach to faith, he adds, "Children should know the value of God, whether it's a Hindu God or a Muslim God. So next to Ganesh and Laxmi, we have the Quran also. We put our hands together and say the Gayatri mantra, which my son says, and I say 'Bismillah' With him."

The actor also speaks candidly about his own beliefs. "I am not a great follower of religion. I believe in Allah very strongly. I was never influenced by my parents to read the namaz 5 times a day."

"For me it's very important to have Diwali in the house and Eid in the house. Even we celebrate Christmas. We put up the tree, and children enjoy that a lot."

The documentary includes cheerful scenes from Diwali celebrations at Mannat's lush garden, with the family lighting fireworks and spending time together.

Away from the glamour, Shah Rukh also opens up about his family and personal fears. Speaking about his elder sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan, who lives with him, the actor says:

"My sister lives with me. She is 5 years older to me. She is a very educated girl. Strangely, she is a trained psychologist. Unfortunately, she is not very well. She got very disturbed with my parents' death."

The conversation then turns emotional as he admits, "I am very scared of losing people. I am very protective."

Looking back, the documentary captured the actor's deepest attachment to a house built on memories, family bonds, and the sense of belonging he longed for after losing his parents at a young age.



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