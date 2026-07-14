Shruti Haasan Performs Griha Pravesh, Gives A Peek Inside Her New Chennai Home

Shruti Haasan has a new address in Chennai. The actor-musician recently moved into a new home in her hometown and marked the occasion with a traditional grihapravesh ceremony.

Shruti Haasan's New Home In Chennai

Pictures from the housewarming puja surfaced online on Monday through several fan pages and paparazzi accounts. The photos showed Shruti dressed in traditional attire as she sat on the floor and took part in the rituals. The setup also included sweets prepared for the occasion and the keys to her new home.

Shruti Haasan's Mumbai Home

While this new property brings Shruti closer to her hometown, she also owns a house in Mumbai. Fans got a detailed look at her Mumbai home when filmmaker Farah Khan featured it in one of her YouTube vlogs. Unlike most celebrity homes, Shruti's apartment reflects her personality and interests rather than following a luxury-first design.

The living room is divided into separate spaces for music, dining and relaxing. It has high ceilings, large windows, warm lighting, colourful artwork and plenty of plants. The walls have been left unfinished, adding to the rustic feel of the home.

One corner of the house is dedicated to souvenirs and personal keepsakes collected over the years. It includes books, posters, anime figurines, disco balls, ducks picked up during her travels and a knife gifted by her father, Kamal Haasan.

Music also takes centre stage inside the house. The space is filled with instruments, including a piano and several guitars. One of the guitars even features a gas mask design. Shruti has also named one of her creative alter egos, Fiona, which has its own place in the room.

The vlog also showed her spacious kitchen, where she enjoys cooking, and the living area where she spends time creating music and hosting friends.

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie in 2025. This year, she also appeared in a song in Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. She will next be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara and Train.

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