US-Iran War Live Updates: The US military on Sunday said it had launched a new wave of attacks against Iran, after renewed fighting over the Strait of Hormuz saw several of Washington's Gulf allies targeted by incoming fire.
The latest salvo by US forces began at 2100 GMT on Sunday, Central Command (CENCTOM) said on X, after earlier announcing approximately 140 strikes the previous night.
The flare-up is the latest to undermine an interim agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending their war, which has caused global economic shockwaves since it began in late February.
Oil prices, which have tumbled since the announcement of the agreement, rose over 3.5 percent when futures trading opened Monday in Tokyo, with the US benchmark WTI jumping above $74 a barrel.
Iran reported strikes Sunday evening on two of its southern islands while Kuwait, where Tehran has repeatedly targeted US installations, said border posts and an offshore oil platform had been attacked.
The renewed fighting followed an Iranian attack early Sunday on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whose crew was forced to abandon it after it went up in flames.
Here Are The US-Iran War Live Updates:
US-Iran war: Bahrain Activates Emergency Sirens, Urges Public To Seek Shelter
The siren has been sounded ..Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.— Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) July 13, 2026
US-Iran war: US Targets Iran In Fresh Strikes
At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian…— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 12, 2026
US-Iran war: Dollar Jumps On Renewed Middle East Attacks, Hormuz Closure
The dollar jumped against most of its peers as a renewal of conflict in the Middle East fanned inflation fears and the prospect of rate hikes from central banks increased.
Against the yen, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1% at 161.92 yen. The euro weakened 0.1% to $1.1403 while the British pound slipped 0.1% to $1.3383.
The Australian dollar was down 0.1% at $0.6942, while its kiwi counterpart slid 0.1% to $0.5757.
U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone assaults at the weekend, with Tehran targeting U.S. facilities in states across the Gulf on Sunday and saying it had again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Oil prices rose as trading resumed in Asia, with Brent crude futures up 3.3% at $78.49 a barrel.
(Reuters)
US-Iran war: Iran Says Latest US Strikes Have 'Rendered Futile' Recent Diplomacy
Iran has condemned the latest wave of US attacks on its territory, saying they had "rendered futile" all the diplomatic efforts of the last few months.
Their statement came soon after the US military announced a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Sunday, saying it aimed to "continue degrading" Tehran's ability to attack commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
"These barbaric attacks are not only a gross violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter...but also a serious threat to international peace and security," said an Iranian foreign ministry statement.
They had "rendered futile all efforts of the past few months to reduce tension and establish peace in the West Asian region", the statement added.
"The US regime has also caused the return of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and disruption of international commercial shipping by openly interfering in the process of Iran implementing the necessary arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz," said Tehran.
(AFP)
US-Iran war: US Strikes Kill 1, Wound 4 In Southwest Iran
US strikes killed one person and wounded four in southwestern Iran, state media reported on Monday.
"Following the attack of the American enemy on Monday morning... one person was martyred and four others were injured," official news agency IRNA reported, citing Khuzestan province's deputy governor for security and law enforcement, Valiollah Hayati.
(AFP)
US-Iran war: Iran Condemns US Attacks, Warns Countries Aiding Strikes Could Be Targeted
Iran's Foreign Ministry has condemned what it described as US military attacks carried out over the past 24 hours, calling them a "gross violation" of the UN Charter and alleging they undermined recent efforts to reduce tensions in West Asia.— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 13, 2026
Iran warned that any country… pic.twitter.com/FAoIvUuv9H