Trump Claims Hormuz Open To Commercial Ships After Iran Says It Was Closed

tehran had earlier said it had closed the Strait of Hormuz.
- US President Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic
- The US and Iran continue trading attacks near the crucial oil shipping route
- Concerns persist over safety in the Strait of Hormuz due to ongoing tensions
Washington:
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic, though the US and Iran continue to trade attacks that have raised concerns over safety on one of the world's most important oil shipping routes.
Trump's comments were made during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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