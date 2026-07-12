Ukraine's Zelensky Proposes Replacing Prime Minister In Government Reshuffle

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he had proposed replacing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"I am grateful to Yuliia for her clear, steady, and effective work as Prime Minister, for her years of productive service on Ukraine's team, and I have offered her the opportunity to lead a new and important area of relations with a key partner," Zelensky said on X.

"I expect that, together with MPs, we will make the corresponding changes in the Government of Ukraine," he added.

Zelensky said the government changes were needed to "ensure the implementation of an updated political strategy", but gave no further details.

Svyrydenko was appointed in July 2025.

Zelensky did not specify Svyrydenko's new position or the name of her successor, but added that there would also be changes among the heads of law enforcement agencies.

Opposition lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said Svyrydenko was likely to take up the post of ambassador to the United States.

"That means she will leave the post of prime minister and the entire government will be reshuffled," Zhelezniak said on Telegram.

Under Ukrainian law, the prime minister's resignation needs to approval of parliament, and entails the resignation of the entire government.

Lawmakers say possible successors include Svyrydenko's predecessor, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal; Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov; and Serhiy Koretskyi, head of the state energy company, Naftogaz.

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