To S Janaki, Tributes From Politicians DK Shivakumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Reddy: 'Her Unparalleled Voice Will Remain Immortal'

Legendary playback singer S Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India," died at the age of 88 at Apollo Hospital in Mysuru after suffering age-related health complications.

Political Leaders Pay Tributes

Condolences poured in from political leaders across party lines, who remembered the veteran singer for her unparalleled contribution to Indian music.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed deep condolences over the passing of legendary playback singer fondly known as "Gaana Kogile".

In a statement, the CM said he was deeply shocked by the news of the demise of the iconic Indian playback singer and multilingual vocalist S Janaki.

"As long as the Kannada language exists, S Janaki's songs will remain immortal. We grew up listening to Kannada songs in her voice. She infused sweetness into the beauty of Kannada," Shivakumar said.

Recalling her contribution, he added, "Janakamma was the embodiment of simplicity. Her unparalleled voice will remain immortal in Karnataka's cultural sphere forever. Though she originally hailed from Andhra Pradesh, her love for Kannada brought her to settle in Mysuru. She has the distinction of singing over 48,000 songs in more than 20 languages. With Janakamma's demise, the great musical melody of the music world has fallen silent."

The CM noted that Janaki was honoured with numerous awards, including the Padma Bhushan, along with state awards from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states.

"I pray to God to give strength to her fans and family members to bear the pain of Janakamma's loss," Shivakumar said in his condolence message.

YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also mourned the veteran singer's demise, describing her as one of Indian music's brightest stars.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary S. Janaki Amma, who hailed from Guntur. Her timeless voice transcended generations, touching millions of hearts across languages. Indian music has lost one of its brightest stars, but her melodies will live on forever. Rest in peace, Amma," he wrote on X.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) termed Janaki's passing an "irreplaceable loss" to the music world and Indian cinema.

"The news of the demise of renowned singer S. Janaki garu is profoundly heartbreaking! S. Janaki garu, the legendary singer who could evoke all nine emotions with her mellifluous voice. For nearly six decades, she enthralled Indians by singing thousands of songs in various Indian languages. Janaki garu spent a few years of her childhood residing in Sirisilla, which I represent. Janaki garu's passing is an irreplaceable loss to the music world and the Indian film industry," he wrote in his tribute.

"Even though she is physically no longer with us, her songs will forever continue to captivate us. I pray for eternal peace for S. Janaki garu's soul. I extend my deepest condolences to her family members and admirers," added KTR.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also paid a tribute.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran playback singer Janaki Amma, the beloved Nightingale of South India. A daughter of Telugu soil, she built an unparalleled musical legacy spanning over six decades, touching generations with her timeless voice," Naidu said in a post on X.

Naidu said her immense contribution to Indian music would be cherished forever, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to her family, fans and the music fraternity.

About S Janaki's Death

She had been admitted to the hospital in the early hours of the day after her health deteriorated.

As per the Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, press release, she was admitted on July 11 at 12:49 pm. "Despite intense medical care and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary team, she suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of treatment," reads the press release.

She was declared deceased at 7:30 pm.

About S Janaki

Born on April 23, 1938, S Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs in over 20 languages during a career spanning six decades, earning numerous national and state honours, including the Padma Bhushan. Her death marks the end of an era in Indian music, leaving behind a timeless legacy that continues to resonate across generations.

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