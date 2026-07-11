Alia Bhatt Dances To <i>Maahi Ve</i> At BFF Akansha Ranjan's Pre-Wedding Bash

Wedding celebrations are in full swing for actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is set to marry her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Sharan Sharma. On Friday, the soon-to-be-married couple hosted a sangeet night in Mumbai.

One of the standout moments featured Alia Bhatt, who stole the spotlight with an energetic performance on the iconic Bollywood song Maahi Ve.

In the video going viral online, Alia can be seen taking centre stage as she danced her heart out to Shah Rukh Khan's hit song from the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho. The actress wore a gorgeous purple-hued classic silk saree, which she paired with a matching corset-style blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline.

She was joined by her squad, including Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan and her husband Aditya Seal for the performance.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Wedding

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma are all set to tie the knot on July 11. As per a report in News18, the couple has decided to have a registered marriage instead of a traditional wedding ceremony with pheras. The couple is choosing a small ceremony with their closest family members and friends instead of throwing a grand wedding party.

In addition to their intimate wedding ceremony, they are expected to host a reception where family members and close friends will be in attendance.

Despite being together since 2022, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma have opted to keep their personal life private. They have stayed away from huge public displays and seem to be following the same approach for their wedding.

Alia Bhatt's Projects

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in the spy action thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe franchise.

Up next, Alia Bhatt is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romance Love & War. The film follows two strong-willed army officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who find themselves in a dramatic love triangle with Alia Bhatt's character. The film is expected to hit the theatres on January 21, 2027.