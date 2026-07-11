Mumbai Biker Wins Hearts After Giving Lift To Mute Stranger, Video Viral: 'Some Moments Stay With You'

A heartwarming act of kindness, showing the warmest side of humanity, has gone viral on the internet, making social media users deeply emotional. Shared on Instagram by Krishna Thakur, a Mumbai resident, the video shows him riding his bike to the office when he encountered a stranger with a speech impairment in need of help. Rather than driving past, Thakur immediately pulled over, took the time to understand the man, and went out of his way to drop him off at his destination.

In the now-viral clip, Thakur detailed that since the stranger could not speak, he asked him if he wanted to go to Churchgate. Despite not travelling in the same direction, Thakur decided to drop him.

"Sometimes life gives you a choice between being on time and being kind," said Thakur, adding: "I was on my way to the office when a stranger asked for a lift. I wasn't even going in that direction, but I decided to help."

Throughout the ride, the mute passenger on the pillion seat silently conveyed his admiration for Thakur's motorcycle with a gentle, appreciative tap on Thakur's shoulder.

"After reaching Churchgate, he typed on his phone that he actually needed to go to Nariman Point. I was getting late, but I dropped him as close as I could."

Thakur stated the entire exchange might stay with him forever, as the stranger gave him a warm hug at the end of their journey.

"Before leaving, he asked me to remove my helmet so he could see my face. Then he smiled, shook my hand, and gave me a hug. Some moments stay with you forever."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'This Is Adorable'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.2 million views and thousands of comments, with social media users praising Thakur and sharing similar experiences in which strangers showed them kindness.

"Aww man, this is so adorable. God bless you for helping him," said one user, while another added: "From the biker community, you got our respect, brother. Proud of you."

A third commented: "A few years ago, when I had sprained my ankle and couldn't find any rickshaw or anything near Kandivali, a cool guy on his bike came and asked me if he could drop me. He went out of his way to drop by and was so polite the entire time."

A fourth said: "What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us, what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal."