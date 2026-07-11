Promised Rs 10,000, Paid Only Rs 5,000: Overworked Intern Faces Brutal Choice To Quit Or Stay

A marketing intern has sought the internet's help on whether to quit after receiving only half of their promised stipend. In a post titled "Internship promised Rs 10k, paid Rs 5k, stay or quit?", the fourth-year undergraduate explained that they started the role last month under an agreement to work three days a week. Despite the arrangement, the intern said they were forced to work almost daily, which included staying well beyond the normal working hours.

"Since day one, I've worked daily, sometimes even Sundays, including remote tasks. Office hours were supposed to be 10:30 AM-6 PM, but I often stayed until 7:30-9 PM and still got tasks after hours. They even added extra responsibilities outside my role," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

After a month of hard work, the intern was disappointed to find their stipend docked by Rs 5,000. Management justified the penalty, citing the intern's failure to maintain regular office attendance.

"On July 5, stipend credited: only Rs 5,000. Manager said it's because I didn't come to office regularly, but I worked every day. Based on their cycle, I should've received at least Rs 7,500. Commute is three hours daily for a 30 km trip.

"I plan to discuss this on July 9. If they raise it by Rs 2,000, I might stay. Otherwise, I'll quit. My worry is the recruiter (very influential) might affect my future placements. So far, I haven't learned any skills here, just exhaustion."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Burglar's Truck Stolen In Middle Of Robbing Store, Police Officer Says 'That's Karma'

Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the intern to quit as soon as possible because the company did not value them enough.

"Seriously, Rs 5k on 10k promise. This is a big, dark red flag. Send them your resignation," said one user while another added: "Quit ASAP. The startup has scammed you. This shows their true nature. how they treal all employees regularly."

A third commented: "How big is this company? If less than 10 people, then quit. Recruiter can't do sh*t. They may bar you from trying for other placement drives in college, try to reason with them and start searching on your own also."

A fourth said: "Quit. Don't even bother staying and fighting for the rest of the money, they won't give. No recruiter can "ruin" your placements. Have faith in yourself. It'll be alright. Sad that you're going through this but these startups are disgusting."