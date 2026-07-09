Company Rescinds Job Offer After Candidate Seeks Clarity On Work Hours

An architecture firm is facing heavy backlash from social media after it rescinded an employee's job offer who sought clarity about the extended working hours and asked for an offer letter. In a now-viral post titled, "Asking for an offer letter and normal working hours is a crime," the architect's husband posted screenshots of the email conversation between the company and his wife. The man detailed that his wife had been interviewing across Delhi for urban planning and architecture roles when she came across this company that offered a full-time role after some haggling.

While the pay was slightly below her ask, the woman accepted the role. Instead of following the official protocols by sending an offer letter, the company simply sent an email, ordering her to join on Monday with 10-hour workdays, five days a week and remote work on weekends whenever needed.

"She said she was happy to join, but wanted a formal offer letter, a 9-hour day, a 5-day week, and weekend availability only when actually needed," the husband wrote in a Reddit post.

However, the HR responded with a crude email, rescinding the offer, claiming that conversations regarding the core hours and onboarding expectations did not align with the company's values.

"Based on our recent conversations regarding the core hours and onboarding expectations, it is clear that our operational requirements do not align with the flexibility you need at this time. As a result, we have decided to rescind our offer of employment, effective immediately," read the email.

The woman clarified that she never wanted any flexibility but clarity about the working hours, which exceeded the mandated hours by law.

"I would like to put it on record that I was looking forward to working with the team. Our conversation had nothing to do with me wanting flexibility but requesting you to follow labour guidelines under the OSH code (48 hrs a week maximum). Moreover, your constant refusal to provide me with a structured and binding offer letter also left a sour taste in my mouth since you wanted me to end all my consulting engagements without providing me with a concrete offer letter," the woman wrote.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users praised the woman for standing her ground and urged the husband to name and shame the company.

"They were looking for someone whom they could walk all over. Your wife dodged a bullet; those 10 hours would have extended to 12 hours," said one user, while another added: "Until there are desperate unemployed people out there, these companies can bring practices like this. It's set in a way where our bills push us to work!!"

A third commented: "There are firms out there in Delhi NCR that are better, especially larger, more well-known firms, but most are like these. One won't get paid, and work-life balance is a wild dream."

A fourth said: "After reading this, I can't deny this is one of those toxic Indian workplaces out there. Their foundation is built on lies of omission. Please share the name of the company so we all can put it in our blacklist."