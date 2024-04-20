Explained: What Is A Rescinded Job Offer And How To Avoid It

Do not resign from your current job until you have received the official offer letter.

Rescinded job offers involve employers withdrawing a previously extended offer of employment from a candidate. This can happen due to various reasons, such as financial constraints, organisational restructuring, or finding out new or disturbing information about the candidate.

How to avoid a rescinded job offer

Do not resign from your current job until you have received the official offer letter and completed all pre-employment checks. This makes sure the new offer is valid. Make sure all information provided in your application materials, such as your resume and LinkedIn profile, is accurate. Any discrepancies could cause problems during the hiring process. If you anticipate any potential issues during background checks, like past legal matters, address them beforehand with your hiring manager. Open communication can help resolve concerns before they become deal-breakers.

What to do if your job offer is rescinded