Explained: What Is A Rescinded Job Offer And How To Avoid It

Rescinded job offers involve employers withdrawing a previously extended offer of employment from a candidate. This can happen due to various reasons, such as financial constraints, organisational restructuring, or finding out new or disturbing information about the candidate.
How to avoid a rescinded job offer
- Do not resign from your current job until you have received the official offer letter and completed all pre-employment checks. This makes sure the new offer is valid.
- Make sure all information provided in your application materials, such as your resume and LinkedIn profile, is accurate. Any discrepancies could cause problems during the hiring process.
- If you anticipate any potential issues during background checks, like past legal matters, address them beforehand with your hiring manager. Open communication can help resolve concerns before they become deal-breakers.
What to do if your job offer is rescinded
- Ask for feedback regardless of the method you receive the news of your rescinded offer. Try to set up a call with the hiring manager or HR representative to know about the reasons behind the decision.
- Stay calm and remain neutral when communicating with the company. Avoid strong emotions, as this could impact potential future opportunities with the organisation. Professionalism can leave a positive impression on other potential opportunities down the line.
- Allow yourself the time and space to process the news, which can be emotionally challenging. Seek solace in the support of friends and family, or consider seeking professional assistance to navigate any feelings of rejection that may arise.
- Consider different paths forward. If you have already resigned from your previous job, explore the possibility of returning or discussing freelance or contract work. Reach out to your network for potential job openings or referrals and keep applying and interviewing for other opportunities. Invest in learning other skills and skill development to make your career prospects grow.