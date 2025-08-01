37-Year-Old Man Faints After Workout Session In Pune Gym, Dies

A man was seen drinking water after a workout session at a gym in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad this morning. He sipped water from his bottle, turned and then suddenly fainted. The CCTV camera in the gym captured the entire sequence of events.

People at the gym rushed him to a hospital. 37-year-old Milind Kulkarni, however, was pronounced dead on arrival. As per reports, Kulkarni - whose wife is a doctor herself - died of a heart attack.

As per the initial probe, Kulkarni had been going to the gym for the last six months.

People over 65 years of age are at a higher risk of heart attacks. However, a sharp rise in heart attacks among people below 50 has been observed over the past few years. Several global medical reports also highlight a surge in heart attacks among people in their 30s and 40s.