British Skydiver Deliberately Jumped From 15,500 Feet Day After Break-Up

Jade Damarell, an experienced skydiver from Wales knowingly jumped to death from 15,500 feet into a field on April 27, investigators found, per a report in The Guardian.

Investigators confirmed that her parachute and automatic activation device (AAD) were fully functional at that time. The 32-year-old usually wears a camera on her helmet to record her jumps, but she was not wearing one the last time she was in the sky, according to PEOPLE.

The AAD is designed to automatically deploy the parachute if a certain speed or altitude threshold is reached.

Skydivers are trained to use their parachute after reaching a certain height, but Daramell didn't do so and also kept the AAD turned off, investigators have found.

Ms Daramell, a marketing manager, died the night after her relationship ended with her former partner, whom she met through skydiving, the report says.

They had been dating for over six months. The couple also lived together for several months at a property near the airfield rented specifically to parachutists, the inquiry heard.

"Our beloved daughter Jade was a brilliant, beautiful, brave and truly extraordinary person," her family said.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stephenson of Durham Police reported that Damarell had left instructions on her phone's lock screen explaining how to access it after her death. She even apologised and thanked her family for their support, she wrote in a note, which also included details about her finances.

Ms Damarell was an experienced skydiver, making over 500 dives, including six the day before she died.