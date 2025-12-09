PM Modi Greets Sonia Gandhi On Her 79th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress Party in Parliament, on her birthday, wishing her good health.

"Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Born on December 9, 1946, Gandhi was the longest serving president of the Congress party for almost two decades, till she handed over the reins of the 139-year-old organisation to her son Rahul Gandhi in 2017.

