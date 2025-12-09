Advertisement
PM Modi Greets Sonia Gandhi On Her 79th Birthday

PM Modi extended birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Sonia Gandhi on her birthday
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress Party in Parliament, on her birthday, wishing her good health.

"Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Born on December 9, 1946, Gandhi was the longest serving president of the Congress party for almost two decades, till she handed over the reins of the 139-year-old organisation to her son Rahul Gandhi in 2017. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

