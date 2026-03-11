Thai Cargo Ship Sailing To India Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Iran War

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday shortly after leaving a port in the United Arab Emirates, the Royal Thai Navy said. Twenty sailors have been rescued, but three remain unaccounted for.

The vessel, Mayuree Naree, a bulk carrier owned by the Thai company Precious Shipping Pcl, had left Khalifa Port in the UAE and was headed to Kandla Port in India when it came under attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Photos released by the Royal Thai Navy showed thick black smoke rising from the ship's hull and superstructure, with life rafts visible in the surrounding water.

The Royal Thai Navy said in a statement that "the specific details and cause of the attack are currently under investigation." No group has claimed responsibility.

The statement added that Omani navy had rescued 20 sailors and "efforts are currently underway to rescue the remaining three crew members."

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said that three three commercial ships were attacked in the Gulf yesterday. It is not immediately clear whether Mayuree Naree was one of those.

As per the Royal Thai Navy statement, the ship is 178 metres long and displaces 30,000 tonnes.

The attack comes as the Middle East is gripped by a deepening crisis. Israel, backed by US military forces, launched strikes against Iran on 28 February. Tehran retaliated with strikes against Tel Aviv and Middle Eastern nations hosting American military bases, and has repeatedly threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical waterways for global energy supply.