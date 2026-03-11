Advertisement

Van Smashes Into Security Barricade Near White House

The vehicle struck a gate at Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, which is an area normally bustling with tourists and office workers. Authorities have not yet released any information about the driver.

A van slammed into a security barricade near the White House early Wednesday
A van slammed into a security barricade near the White House early Wednesday, police said, triggering a full lockdown of downtown Washington.

The vehicle struck a gate at Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, which is an area normally bustling with tourists and office workers. Authorities have not yet released any information about the driver.

A Secret Service investigation is underway, and the driver is being questioned. No injuries have been reported so far.

The incident occurred as the capital remained under heightened security amid the US-Israel war with Iran.

Police closed off several major streets around the White House, halting government employees and city workers from getting to their offices, while traffic congestion snarled the area.

Dozens of emergency vehicles with flashing lights were on the scene as tourists and residents waited for streets to reopen, checking their phones for the latest updates.

