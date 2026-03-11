2 Indians Dead, 1 Missing In Middle East War, Confirms Foreign Ministry

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jasiwal, on Wednesday confirmed that the two Indian nationals have lost their lives and one still remains missing amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

During the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in Middle East here, the MEA spokesperson reiterated that the welfare and safety of India's large diaspora in the region remain the government's "utmost priority" as the conflict continues to escalate.

"As you know, we have a large diaspora in GCC countries, numbering around 10 million. The welfare of our diaspora is of utmost priority and importance to us," the MEA spokesperson said.

The MEA stated that the casualties occurred when Indian nationals were aboard merchant vessels that were attacked in conflict-affected waters, adding that several Indians have also sustained injuries in the Gulf region amid the conflict, including one person hurt in Israel and another reportedly injured in Dubai.

"As for the casualties, we have lost two Indian nationals, and one remains missing. We express our condolences to their families. The incidents of death and the missing person occurred when they were on merchant vessels that came under attack," Jaiswal said.

"A few Indians have also been injured in the GCC region. One person was injured in Israel, and there are reports of another individual being injured in Dubai. The MEA is in regular touch with them," he added.

Jaiswal further said that all Indian missions in the region are in regular contact with community members and coordinating support.

To assist Indian nationals amid the volatile situation, Jaiswal said that the ministry has set up a special control room here that operates round the clock, handling emergency calls and coordinating with Indian embassies and consulates across affected countries.

"We remain committed to the welfare of our citizens and nationals who reside in the GCC and Middle Eastern countries. All our missions in the region are in regular touch with our community members," he said.

"I would also like to update you that the MEA has started a control room, which is functioning throughout the day. Yesterday, we received 75 phone calls and 11 emails. Today, we are continuing the same effort, with officials manning the control room and doing our very best to assist people," Jaiswal added.

The MEA spokesperson further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in contact with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Israel, and that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remains in regular dialogue with counterparts across Middle East, including Iran, amid the conflict.

"You would have seen that our Prime Minister has spoken with several leaders in the region, including leaders from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Israel. The External Affairs Minister is also in regular contact with his counterparts from these countries, as well as Iran. Today, he also had several conversations with his counterparts, and those details have been made available to you," Jaiswal added.

The conflict in the region escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.



