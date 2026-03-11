100 Indian Students To Return From Iran Via Armenia Route

Amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions, around 100 Indian students stranded in Iran are expected to return to India on March 14 and 15 via commercial flights after travelling to Armenia by road. The group will be the first batch of Indian students returning from the conflict-hit country.

A majority of the students in this group are from Kashmir, and they will travel from northwestern Iran to Armenia's Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan via land before boarding commercial flights to India.

Most of the students are scheduled to return on March 14, while the remaining are expected to arrive on March 15. They are expected to depart for the Armenia border on Thursday from different parts of Iran, primarily from the city of Urmia, after booking their flight tickets.

“The students will be travelling on Flydubai flights scheduled for March 14 and March 15, which will operate as connecting flights via Dubai, and from Dubai they will fly to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi,” the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), National Convenor Nasir Khuehami, said. He added that the first batch will travel on Flydubai flight FZ8124.

Students enrolled at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences have reportedly been offered two possible exit routes, via Armenia or Azerbaijan, as authorities and student organisations work to ensure safe transit to designated exit points.

While some students are preparing to cross land borders to reach neighbouring countries, a number have opted to return to India through commercial flights once they reach nearby international airports. Many students have booked seats on Flydubai flights scheduled for March 15, March 16 and later dates to travel back to India.

At Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, where 86 Indian medical students are currently enrolled, local authorities have suggested a separate evacuation pathway. Under this arrangement, students can travel along the Shiraz–Qom route to Baku Airport in Azerbaijan, from where they can board international flights back to India.

The JKSA said it had earlier written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking facilitation for students to travel through the Armenia land route, which currently appears to be the most feasible corridor for safe passage from northwestern Iran.

Khuehami said the MEA acknowledged the request and subsequently facilitated the necessary permissions, allowing the students to proceed with their travel arrangements.

However, he said that during meetings with senior officials, including the Foreign Secretary, the Iranian Ambassador to India and other MEA officials, it was conveyed that there is currently no formal evacuation plan in place for Indian students in Iran, and those returning are doing so through commercial flight arrangements.

The association added that the MEA has also advised Indian students in Iran to avoid sharing their exact locations or personal details on social media as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety.

Khuehami said the JKSA remains in contact with the students and is coordinating travel, security and facilitation arrangements with the MEA and the Jammu and Kashmir government.

He said he has also been in touch with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Advisor Nasir Sogami, and that deluxe AC buses will be arranged at IGI Airport in New Delhi to transport students from Kashmir to their homes after arrival on March 14, March 15 and subsequent days.

“The Association will continue to monitor the situation closely and extend all possible assistance to ensure the safe return of Indian students from the region,” Khuehami added.

The developments come amid rising concern among Indian students across Iranian universities, many of whom have been in touch with student groups and public representatives seeking help and guidance as tensions in the region continue to escalate.