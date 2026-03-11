PM Modi Set For Trichy Rally As BJP-Led Bloc Faces Setbacks In Tamil Nadu

Ahead of his visit to Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing it of being "rattled" by the growing popularity of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X ahead of the rally, PM Modi said, "DMK is clearly rattled by the NDA's rising popularity across the state. The people of Tamil Nadu have seen through the misgovernance and unfulfilled promises of the DMK. That is why they are connecting with NDA's agenda of hope and progress."

The visit to Tiruchirappalli marks PM Modi's third consecutive trip to Tamil Nadu as part of the NDA's campaign ahead of the Assembly elections expected to be held in mid-April. During the trip, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate Central government projects worth Rs 5,650 crore spanning petroleum, highways, railways, infrastructure and rural connectivity.

In what is being projected as a major outreach to the state, the Union Cabinet has also approved a proposal to upgrade Madurai airport into an international airport.

The NDA, which drew a blank in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, has since revived its alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), hoping to consolidate anti-DMK votes. The ruling DMK, however, has kept its alliance intact and even expanded it by roping in new partners.

While the NDA camp has brought back expelled AIADMK leader and TTV Dhinakaran, challenges remain. Two former NDA allies have switched to the DMK camp. The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by late actor-politician Vijayakanth, has aligned with the DMK and recently secured a Rajya Sabha berth. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, expelled from the AIADMK after his fallout with party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, has also moved closer to the DMK after reportedly being denied entry into the NDA fold.

Adding another twist, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has announced plans to launch a new political party and field candidates in the upcoming polls.

The presence of multiple factions could particularly impact the AIADMK's prospects in southern Tamil Nadu, where the influential Thevar community has traditionally backed the party. With leaders like Panneerselvam and Sasikala commanding pockets of support, the vote base could split.

Even within the NDA, tensions persist in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), where founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss are locked in a leadership tussle, raising uncertainty over candidate selection.

As campaigning intensifies, the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have targeted the DMK government over alleged corruption, family politics and women's safety.

The DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has countered by accusing the Centre of denying funds for education projects after the state refused to adopt the National Education Policy. The party has also alleged discrimination in allocation of major infrastructure projects, including the metro rail proposals for Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, as well as delays in disaster relief funds.

Stalin has also accused the BJP of trying to "gradually devour" the AIADMK and replicate what he calls the "Bihar model", referring to shifting political equations in that state involving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The BJP has dismissed the allegation, saying the DMK should not interfere in the politics of other states.

Meanwhile, in what is seen as an embarrassment for Palaniswami, PM Modi has so far refrained from publicly projecting him as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate, even while sharing the stage with him during campaign rallies. The Prime Minister has only asserted that the NDA would form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has a huge following among youth and women, is being seen as a potential disruptor. Though he has called the BJP as his ideological rival, the NDA is reportedly trying hard to bring him under its fold. Citing the CBI's interrogation over the Karur stampede tragedy and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not giving it's nod for his film Jana Nayagan, Vijay himself has called it harassment. The opposition has called these an attempt to arm twist the actor politician, a charge the BJP denied..

PM Modi has been touring several poll-bound states, and the Election Commission is expected to announce the Assembly election schedule once he completes his campaign engagements in West Bengal.