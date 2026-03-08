"Exceptional Skills, Determination, Teamwork": PM Modi On India's T20 World Cup Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Indian cricket team after it clinched the T20 World Cup 2026. Congratulating the champions, the prime minister said that the victory reflects exceptional skills, determination, and teamwork.

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this evening to lift the trophy. The victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy, the prime minister said in an online post, stating that it has filled the heart of every Indian with pride and joy.

"Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination, and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India," read his post.

President Droupadi Murmu said the victory has brought immense joy and pride to India's cricket-loving people.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team India which scaled several peaks of history by winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup emphatically. India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row. This brings immense joy and pride to our cricket loving people. It is also a marker of the rich talent pool we have among our youth in diverse fields. Every single player, entire management, and the support staff deserve the highest praise for this collective triumph. I wish our cricket team sustained glory in the future," she said in her post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the Indian team for its "exceptional performance" throughout the tournament.

"What a victory…!! Hats-off to World Champion #TeamIndia. Your exceptional performance throughout the tournament and the vigorous display of mettle has brought glory and pride for the nation. Congratulations to the entire team for making every Indian proud," Shah said.

Led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Team India defended a total of whopping 255 runs by crushing the Kiwi batting lineup with an over left. With this victory, India emerged as the only country to win the trophy on three occasions.

Read: India Script History, Achieve 3 Huge Records With T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

Batting first after losing the toss, India posted 255 runs, led by Sanju Samson's magnificent knock of 89 runs. Abhishek Sharma smashed the tournament's fastest half-century off just 18 balls, while Ishan Kishan scored 54 off 25, powering the 'Men in Blue' to the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final.

India's bowling side did the rest. Jasprit Bumrah picked 4 wickets, conceding just 15 runs in four overs. Axar Patel picked three, while Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma, and Hardik Pandya dismissed one batsman each.

Sharma dismissed the Kiwis' Jacob Duffy in the last ball of the 19th over to seal the victory.