Goa Club Fire: Repeated Warnings For Years, Zero Action, Then Disaster

The very construction of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' was patently illegal, documents accessed by NDTV show, and 25 lives could have been saved if action had been taken on the notices - including at least one for demolition - issued against the establishment.

A blaze ripped through the nightclub in Goa's Arpora around midnight on Saturday and 25 people - five tourists and 20 staff members - were killed. The owners, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, who were in Delhi at the time, fled to Thailand hours later.

Documents show that the first red flag against the club was raised as far back as December 2023, when a complaint was filed with the Arpora panchayat. The complaint said the club had been illegally constructed on salt pans and sewage was being discharged directly into the river, leading to the sea. It stated that an unstable discotheque, which was likely to collapse, had been constructed on a water body and, foreshadowing last week's tragedy, claimed that there was a risk to lives if the club was allowed to operate.

Taking immediate action on the complaint, the panchayat scheduled a site inspection in January last year and conducted it a fortnight later, confirming that illegal structures had been built. A show-cause notice was issued in February and, on March 13, a resolution was passed by the panchayat ordering the demolition of several structures, without which the club could not function.

A demolition notice was served to the owners, and they were given 15 days to comply.

"Site inspection was carried out on 17/01/2024 and it was found that you have carried out unauthorised construction of shops, restaurant, 6 nos. of structures & 2 nos of platform in alleged salt pan located in Sy. No. 158/0 & 159/0 of Village Arpora situated at Sankwadi, Arpora, Bardez, Goa," the notice said.

"You have failed to produce any documentary evidence proving the legality of said unauthorised construction of shops, restaurant, 6 nos. of structures & 2 nos of platform in alleged salt pan... and hence the said construction to be treated as illegal. All the documents... were placed before the panchayat body meeting held on 13/03/2024 and... it is resolved to issue demolition order," it said.

Officials said the owners did not produce any legal documents or approvals and instead filed an appeal, delaying the demolition. The club, meanwhile, remained operational and events continued, attracting large crowds.

Others Raised Red Flags Too

The village panchayat was not the only authority which found irregularities in 'Birch by Romeo Lane'. In June last year, the Mamlatdar (a senior revenue official) and Land Revenue Department report noted that land for the club had been illegally converted from agricultural to commercial use, portions of the land had been filled, parking and water sports areas created, landscaping done, and shops and the nightclub had been constructed. The club's authorities, the report said, were given multiple opportunities to provide a conversion 'sanad' (legal document allowing conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural land), but could not do so.

The deputy collector had also issued a show-cause notice in June last year for illegal land conversion.

Then, earlier this year, the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority issued a show-cause notice to the owner stating that alleged "gross illegal construction" in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone regulations had been noticed. The document said an illegal concrete structure was built in a water body and four deck structures were erected on the water. Noting the construction of 13 shops as well, the notice asked why a demolition order should not be issued based on all of these points.

Other Property Demolished

A portion of the Luthras' other property in Goa, 'Romeo Lane' in Vagator, was demolished on Tuesday. Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said accountability will be fixed for the illegalities at the nightclub in Arpora too.

"What happened (fire incident) is a very tragic episode. This particular episode was at 'Birch by Romeo Lane', which does not come under the purview of the Tourism Department in terms of registrations. But we have to learn and ensure corrections are made. I have told the chief minister an investigation should be done, accountability should be fixed and heads should roll... It is easy to blame politicians, but officials are also there. The inquiry should exposed people involved in these kinds of illegalities," the minister said.

"The 'Romeo Lane', which we have demolished due to its illegality, is in Vagator. We had demolished the illegal parts of the structure last year but they came up again. We have taken them down again today, and there was a delay because of the rain," he added.