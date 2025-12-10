88 Minutes In PMO: Inside Story Of Rahul Gandhi's Meeting With PM Modi

An 88-minute meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi today set speculation soaring in the corridors of parliament, which is currently meeting for the Winter Session. While it was known that the leaders would meet to discuss the candidates for the Chief Information Commissioner, the meeting was expected to be anything but long.

Under the rules, the Prime Minister, one Union minister nominated by the Prime Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition are expected to take a call on the crucial top rungs of the Information Commission, Election Commission and the Vigilance department.

This time, the senior minister who attended was Amit Shah. Gandhi had reached the Prime Minister's Office at 1 pm and the meeting started at 1.07 pm, sources said. But as the clock ticked on, eyebrows were raised and the MPs started discussing the other possible agendas of the meeting.

After 88 minutes, when Rahul Gandhi emerged, it was revealed that the discussion was not just about the appointment of a Chief Information Commissioner, but also eight Information Commissioners, and a Vigilance Commissioner.

Sources said Gandhi has expressed his objection to all the appointments, and has submitted his objection in writing.

Objections from the Opposition leaders who participated ae usually expected in such meetings. Previously, whether it was Mallikarjun Kharge or Rahul Gandhi who attended these meetings as Opposition representatives, they have raised objections, sources said.

While the outcome was no different this time, the discussion in the Parliament corridors was intense about what transpired at the 88-minute meeting.

There are currently 8 vacant posts in the Central Information Commission or CIC, including that of the Chief Information Commissioner. The officials are the ones who decide on complaints and appeals filed by RTI applicants and release information.

Till mid-September, Hiralal Samariya served as India's Chief Information Commissioner. Since his retirement on September 13, the position has been vacant. Only two Information Commissioners -- Anandi Ramalingam and Vinod Kumar Tiwari - are handling the work.

According to the CIC's website, it has a pending caseload of 30,838.

Under Section 12(3) of the Right to Information Act, the Prime Minister is the Chairman of the Selection Committee, which also includes the Leader of the Opposition and a Union Minister nominated by the Prime Minister, to select and recommend names for the appointment of the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners.