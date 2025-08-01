Himanta Sarma On Why NIA Should Probe Case Linked To Congress Leader's Wife

A day after Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at transferring an ongoing state inquiry - into 'links' between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife and a Pakistan-based non-governmental organisation - to the anti-terror body National Investigation Agency, the Assam chief minister explained on Thursday why he feels a need for this.

Stating that the Assam Police special investigation team (SIT) has been informed that its term will not be extended and it has to wrap up its probe into the case by September 10, Mr Sarma said, "The Assam SIT has a limited scope. We cannot access telephonic interactions beyond two years. But the National Investigation Agency (NIA) can trace conversations till 2010. The Assam SIT has done a good job, but ultimately, the case is related to citizenship. It is the Centre which has to finally take over the investigation."

The chief minister had, earlier this year, ordered the registration of a case against a Pakistani national, who is believed to have links with Mr Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Colburn, for "trying to interfere in domestic matters" of the state and the country.

Mr Sarma had also said that Ms Colburn will be probed over her alleged links with Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI. Besides, he has said, she will also be investigated over her alleged participation in the Lok Sabha election campaigns despite being a "British citizen".

The Assam SIT had taken over the case and questioned several people. "We will refer the case to the Centre, but not now. We have given a deadline of September 10 to the SIT to wrap up its probe. It will submit a report and I will table that report before the cabinet, which can recommend the case's transfer to NIA," he added.

Mr Gogoi has denied the allegations.