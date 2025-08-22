Viral: Kiku Sharda And Krushna Abhishek Fight On Set Of Kapil Sharma's Show. Internet Says, "Timepass Hai, Nothing Else"

Kapil Sharma Show regulars Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek grabbed headlines as a video of them quarreling on the set has gone viral on Friday. In the video, the duo are seen seemingly engaged in a verbal duel over a practise session.

What's Happening

In the clip, Kiku is seen asking Krushna," Timepass kar raha hu?" (Are you wasting your time?)

Krushna says, "Toh phir thik hai, aap karlo. Main jata hu yaha se.(Okay you do it. I'll leave the place.)"

"Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lon pehle," Kiku says (The thing is I was called in, so let me finish mine first)."

An annoyed Krushna says, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice."

"Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai," Kiku says. (This is not about raising my voice, you're taking this the wrong way.)

It's still not clear if it's a PR stunt or not. But the Internet has started commenting on the video.

A user wrote, "Timepass hai nothing else."

Another user wrote, "Don't worry waise bhi kuch khas comedy nhi ho rhi inse aajkal (Not much of comedy has been happening right now)."

Another intrigued user wrote, "What's going on?"

The Indian Express has reached out to Kiku Sharda, though, he refused to comment on the viral video.

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are part and parcel of Kapil Sharma's show. The Great Indian Kapil Show, which streams on Netflix, will welcome several successful entrepreneurs in newer episodes such as Ghazal Alagh, who is the Co-founder of Honasa Consumer and Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms. Even Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm will be present at the show.