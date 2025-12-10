Kritika Kamra Makes Her Relationship Instagram-Official With Gaurav Kapur. See Pics

The newest couple in tinseltown is here: actress Kritika Kamra has just made it Instagram official with cricket host and content producer Gaurav Kapur.

Sharing a carousel of pictures on her Instagram feed, she gave a glimpse of her recent love life with Gaurav Kapur. The photos showed them taking pictures of each other while enjoying breakfast. Another image featured their sports shoes, which she captioned, "Does it have to be this cheesy?"

There was also a boomerang clip of them raising a toast with their coffee mugs, inscribed with "Bubby's".

Have a look here:

Kritika kept the caption understated yet playful, writing only "breakfast with...", a gentle nod to Gaurav Kapur's massively popular show Breakfast with Champions. The series is known for its long-format, intimate conversations with India's biggest sporting icons.

The couple have reportedly been going strong for the past few months.

Work

Kritika Kamra was last seen in the ZEE5 series Gyaarah Gyaarah, released in 2024, and also in Saare Jahan Se Accha in 2025.

According to a report from April this year, the actress will play one of the lead roles in an upcoming women-led drama, directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame.

The film, produced by Jio Studios, also features Sheeba Chaddha and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, the untitled film delves into a poignant human story highlighting the strength and resilience of its female protagonists.

A representative of the production house said they are thrilled to bring together such a talented team for this movie.