Piyush Mishra Praises Ranbir Kapoor For Not Feeling 'Burdened' By His Family Legacy: "<i>Itna Nanga, Besharam Aadmi</i>"

Piyush Mishra, who collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali's films Rockstar and Tamasha, has shared his heartfelt admiration for the actor. He called Ranbir a "nanga besharam aadmi" who is unapologetically free-spirited and genuine despite belonging to one of Bollywood's most iconic families.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Piyush shared what it was like working with Ranbir in movies.

The actor said, "Don't even ask, that guy is something else." he laughed, adding, “Itna nanga besharam aadmi maine aaj tak nahi dekha! [I've never seen such a shameless, brazen man in my life]."

He was particularly impressed by how Ranbir sheds his Bollywood legacy the moment he's not in front of the camera, “He comes from such a long, long legacy — his father, his grandfather, his great-grandfather, all the way back to Prithviraj Kapoor. But none of that burdens him. Not even 1%," Piyush added.

In addition to his remarks on Ranbir Kapoor, Piyush Mishra also talked about Irrfan Khan and his death.

The actor said, "He left too soon, yaar. It hurts a lot… he was such a great actor. To be honest, he wasn't that close a friend of mine, not the way he was with Tigmanshu Dhulia or Vishal Bhardwaj. We told each other, ‘You did good work.' That's where a bond formed."

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai due to complications from a colon infection, which arose from his ongoing battle with cancer. "Maybe he and I couldn't become so close, but I've heard he was a wonderful human being. May God give peace to his soul and make his sons great actors." Piyush added.

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor, the actor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park in the line-up.