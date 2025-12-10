Rapper Behind Akshaye Khanna's Viral <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song Gives "Big Shoutout To India"

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, and since then, the film has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. One track from the film, FA9LA featuring Akshaye, has been going viral.

From the track, Akshaye's dance moves have been getting much attention. FA9LA was created by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, who recently took to social media to express his gratitude to fans.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a video where he said, "Big shoutout to India for making FA9LA the number 1 track in viral (on Spotify). I am putting the link down here for the official song on YouTube if you haven't. - your boy Flipperachi. Love you India."

Talking about Akshaye's viral dance moves, they weren't choreographed at all - they were completely spontaneous on set. In an interview with a media portal, the song's choreographer Vijay Ganguly shared the details.

He told Mid-Day, "The song is a celebration of Akshaye's character being crowned as the Sher-E-Baloch. Originally, he was supposed to enter, walk through the dancers, and sit on the throne. Seeing the scene's mood and the dancers' performance, the fantastic actor that Akshaye is, he said he would dance a bit when he walks in. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the scene, took it from that point, and spontaneously performed."

He added, "It was the first shot we took that day, and it was perfect. Then we did a close-up, and we were done. Akshaye knows exactly what he has to do in a scene and plays with it."

Dhurandhar boasts a stellar star cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor.