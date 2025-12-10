15 Years Of Ranveer Singh: The "Dhurandhar" Of Bollywood

It's been 15 years of Ranveer Singh today. The "Dhurandhar" of the Hindi film industry, who steadfastly broke every cliched mould of being a somewhat "nepo" baby, has a milestone work anniversary at his doorstep. He debuted with Band Baaja Baaraat on December 10, 2010 with Anushka Sharma, days after the release of Dhurandhar, the high-octane spy action drama which marks his first release after 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

We are living through times when the conflicting debate about nepotism continues to gain momentum. Divided arguments swirl around how it has given us bona fide stars such as Alia Bhatt, whose work defies every nepotism argument, while others claim it has not produced credible stars.

Then there is a crop of other nepo babies who still face the wrath of the audience, such as Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor, to name a few, who have constantly been under the radar.

But today, the spotlight is on the man of the hour - Ranveer Singh.

While the Dhurandhar engine is on a roll, minting double digits at the box office on its first Monday, a blockbuster opening for a blockbuster 15th anniversary at the movies is something Ranveer Singh ought to be credited for.

The "Outsider" Insider

Ranveer Singh has never really been an "outsider", nor has he been directly part of the inside circle.

His mother, Anju Bhavnani, is the first cousin of veteran actor Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor. That makes Ranveer a maternal second cousin to actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, as well as producer and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor.

Interestingly, Ranveer's paternal grandmother, Chand Burke, made her debut with Raj Kapoor's award-winning film Boot Polish in 1954.

Connecting the dots, there has been a thin line in categorising Ranveer Singh as an "outsider" or a "mistaken insider".

But true to the fact that actors belonging directly to a film family have it a lot easier, Ranveer Singh went through stints in advertising and then worked as an assistant director in Yash Raj Films' productions Saathiya (2002) and Bunty Aur Babli (2005) before finally bagging his acting debut in Band Baaja Baaraat with the same banner, 15 years ago.

And then began the rise and rise of Ranveer Singh, until the occasional dip in the last two years. Today, Dhurandhar is a reminder of why Ranveer Singh always rises from the ashes. It's been a while since the cash registers went ringing for his film, but when he gets back, he does so with a bang.

A Band Baaja Baarat Worthy Debut, From Being A Lootera To A Gully Boy, And Onto A Dhurandhar

Fifteen years ago, Ranveer Singh graced the big screen as the spirited and street-smart Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baarat, a film on the wedding planning market in Delhi. Untouched by the many responsibilities life hurls at us in our 20s, and unabashed in his slacker-like approach to life, Bittoo Sharma found his place in the hearts of the audience.

The camera loved him; his first film, Band Baaja Baarat, was a launchpad for his versatility that eventually surfaced with his expansive film choices over the years. In Band Baaja Baarat's Bittoo Sharma, one saw his on-point comic timing, smooth dance moves, and acting chops that had to be nurtured but showed promising signs of growth.

Three years into showbiz, 2013 brought a combo of a critically acclaimed film like Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera and the hit formula of Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who went on to deliver three smashing blockbusters - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Padmaavat (2018).

Ranveer was on what one might call a dream run.

Just when historical and literary epics were being touted as his forte, as he plunged into their deepest throes with SLB's magnum opuses, Ranveer surprised audiences with an out-and-out potboiler like cop action movie Simmba with Rohit Shetty.

All the well-tested tropes of comedy, foot-tapping songs, a romantic subplot - all tied together by adrenaline-pumping action sequences - Ranveer Singh kept adding specks of freshness with his diverse characters and varying genres.

Then came 2019, in a complete de-glam avatar, Ranveer Singh as Murad Ahmed, a slum-dweller who finds his voice as a confident rapper in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

Training with real-life rappers such as Divine and Naezy, Ranveer Singh became Murad, indeed rapping for most of the songs in Gully Boy, which was yet another showcase of the multi-hyphenate artist that he is.

But after the highs come the lows, until the highs hit again. And thus came 2022. What went wrong with Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh - He's A "Fragile" (Though Dhurandhar Smashed That Image Too)

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in sports drama 83 was tagged as one of his best career performances. He did not just play Kapil Dev; he became Kapil Dev. Though a box-office failure, Ranveer went on to bag some notable accolades for his performance.

But somewhere, it's the box office mania that has an underlying presence. 83 (2021) failed to conjure that, the pandemic too didn't make things easy. Social drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar in 2022 became a fleeting memory, and once again, Ranveer returned in his element when he played the effervescent, flamboyant Rocky Randhawa in 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

This was known territory.

Flavour of all seasons - romance, comedy, with a tinge of family drama. He twirled around with the "Rani" (Alia Bhatt) of his dreams, grand proposals followed by grander gestures, big-scale dance numbers, and a movie that shattered several stereotypes in one go.

Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa was loved far and wide, but somewhere, Alia Bhatt as the opinionated Bengali journalist took away the limelight. Somewhere, the Ranveer Singh-level explosion stayed grounded.

A Farewell To Flamboyance

Two years later, the high-voltage Dhurandhar rewrote Ranveer Singh's history. The chameleon, as his industry colleagues call him, is in top form.

Ranveer Singh plays the role of Indian Intelligence Agent Hamza Ali Mazari, whose real name is Jaskirat Singh Rangi. With a runtime of 3 hours 34 minutes, Dhurandhar tests your patience, but no two moments are the same.

Ranveer Singh holds you captive with searing eyes, scarring wounds with blood oozing out, while his focus scouring justice stays undeterred. As he infiltrates a dangerous Lyari gang in Karachi, Pakistan, Ranveer as Hamza is on a gruesome journey, handling vulnerability and intensity with quiet subtlety.

Dhurandhar is loud, gory - it is Ranveer Singh delivering what you would expect him to after 15 years in the industry. No bars, straight to action.

It is once again his stark choice for a much-needed comeback that establishes why Ranveer Singh was called a "breakout star" in the first place, 15 years ago.

As Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down at the box office, here's Ranveer Singh in his top form, and it does reach out to the audience and his fans because when he says "Ghayal hoon, isiliye ghatak hoon," the mega collections are proof that he means it.

