Pakistani Wedding Dance To <i>'Dhurandhar'</i> Title Track Wins Internet | Video

The excitement surrounding Dhurandhar has crossed borders, now making waves beyond Indian cinema halls. A viral video on social media shows a choreographed dance to the film's title track-not from India, but from a wedding in Pakistan. Posted on Instagram, the video features a man confidently leading a coordinated group dance, with all performers dressed in black, entertaining wedding guests with synchronized moves.

The performance quickly captured the internet's attention. Viewers on both sides of the India-Pakistan border praised the dancer's stage presence and the group's impressive coordination, calling the act lively, sharp, and well-practiced.

Watch the video here:

Boasting a star-studded ensemble cast-including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi-the newly released film blends action, espionage, and political drama.

The story centers on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover to infiltrate Pakistan's criminal underworld and political machinery. Akshaye Khanna portrays Rehman Dakait, the gang leader Mazari must get close to as part of his covert mission.

While Dhurandhar's gripping storyline has drawn viewers in, it's the music-especially the title track-that has sparked a wave of buzz online. The song "Na De Dil Pardesi Nu" has become a viral favourite, frequently appearing in social media reels, dance videos, and public performances. It's currently one of the film's most widely used audio clips.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track is a reimagining of a beloved Punjabi folk classic. "Na De Dil Pardesi Nu" has a long cultural legacy, having been revived and reinterpreted multiple times over the years.

The version in Dhurandhar marks the song's third major adaptation, blending tradition with modern soundscapes to reach a new generation of listeners.

Here are the three major adaptations of the popular song in recent decades.

1. The Original Folk Classic (Mid-1990s)

The track was originally a sentimental Punjabi folk duet, released around 1995.

Original Artists: The vocals were performed by the respected Punjabi folk legends Muhammad Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur.

2. The Global Bhangra Hit "Jogi" (2003)

The song achieved international fame when British-Punjabi artist Panjabi MC remixed it, giving it a new life as the track titled "Jogi".

3. The "Dhurandhar" Title Track (2025)

The song was recently reimagined for the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh. The wedding dance video was shared by the Instagram handle M Abdullah Rafique.