<i>Dhurandhar</i> Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh Film Roars, Enters Rs 150 Crore Club

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar is unstoppable. After entering the Rs 100 crore club in three days, the movie has achieved another milestone by successfully crossing the Rs 150 crore mark and that too in just five days. Dhurandhar minted Rs 26.50 crore on Tuesday, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total box office collection now stands at Rs 152.75 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Dhurandhar delivered a strong opening weekend at the box office, collecting Rs 103 crore in three days. The Ranveer Singh starrer began its run with an impressive Rs 28 crore on Friday, surpassing early predictions.

The momentum continued on Saturday with Rs 32 crore. The weekend closed on a high note as the film earned Rs 43 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 103 crore.

The film held steady on its first Monday with Rs 23.25 crore. On Tuesday, it saw a slight jump, minting Rs 26.50 crore and entering the prestigious Rs 150 crore club.

Highlighting the film's extraordinary box office trend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised its performance and shared detailed insights on social media.

He wrote, "UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKABLE... #Dhurandhar has set the box office on fire, passes the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks... East, West, North, South - it's #Dhurandhar mania across the board. The film is outstanding at national multiplex chains, while the heartland remained excellent as well on the decisive Monday."

He added, "At several centres, the Monday [Day 4] business was higher than Friday [Day 1] - a rarity that occurs only when the word of mouth is extraordinary. Let's be loud and clear: #Dhurandhar is not going to slow down anytime soon... It is now set for a long, glorious run."

UNSTOPPABLE – UNSHAKABLE...#Dhurandhar has set the boxoffice on 🔥🔥🔥, passes the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks... East, West, North, South – it's #Dhurandhar mania across the board.



The film is outstanding at national multiplex chains, while the heartland… pic.twitter.com/sQCr3B3f6h — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2025

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5. It boasts an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The film's second part is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.