<i>Dhurandhar</i> Screening In Bhopal Turns Battlefield As Viewers Break Into Fight, Viral Video

In a video that has gone viral online, a fight is seen breaking out in a theatre in Bhopal between a group of moviegoers. The clip making the rounds shows a group of people arguing before the chaos doubles and the fight escalates.

The brawl forced people to move out of the theatre.

What Happened?

According to an India Today report, several viewers believe the fight began after the screening started at Cineplex. The argument started because of noise or a dispute over a seat, which suddenly led to a physical fight. This left viewers perturbed and uncomfortable as they began making their way towards the exit.

Viewers fight during Dhurandhar screening in Bhopal, chaos caught on camera pic.twitter.com/dThETv9F1z — ExtraOrdinary (@Extreo_) December 9, 2025

Furthermore, the report states that the Cineplex staff tried to control the situation by intervening and attempting to calm the crowd. The management confirmed that no one was hurt, although people appeared visibly shaken.

Police Have Been Notified

The police stated they will investigate exactly what occurred based on CCTV footage, the viral clip, and eyewitness accounts. They have also requested a detailed report from Cineplex. The authorities concluded that, if necessary, proper action will be taken.

About Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh takes on four of the deadliest Pakistani terrorists in the film. Ranveer Singh's character, believed to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is a work of fiction, confirmed by the Censor Board. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna. R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

All About Dhurandhar's Sequel

Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed a sequel is on the way, teasing it in the post-credit scene of the first film. The second part will be released just three months later, on March 19, 2026. The first installment had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, but fans will have to wait a little longer to know the duration of the upcoming sequel.

