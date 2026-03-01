<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Review By Yami Gautam, Calls Aditya Dhar Film 'Beyond Extraordinary'

Dhurandhar 2 is one of 2026's most anticipated films. Amid the growing buzz, Yami Gautam shared exciting details about the Ranveer Singh-starrer sequel at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026.

Yami Gautam's Reaction After Watching Dhurandhar 2

Yami left the audience smiling and cheering as she spoke about the much-anticipated sequel. Confirming that she has already seen the film, the actor said, "I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day so I couldn't say anything to Aditya but later, I couldn't do anything. I had to read a script but I couldn't, I had to watch something but I couldn't. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what will I tell Aditya when the flight lands. I wanted to justify my feelings on the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and the country and he has given his life's effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that audience will never forget."

The sequel to Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025 and emerged as one of the biggest espionage dramas in recent years, is officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Yami Talks About Her Husband's Passion

Reflecting on Aditya Dhar's journey as a filmmaker, Yami said, "My husband has made some incredible films like Uri, etc. Most recently was Dhurandhar of course. He has that kind of passion to make a film like Dhurandhar otherwise it wouldn't have been possible."

When she was asked, albeit indirectly, whether any of her own films were releasing on the same date as Dhurandhar 2, Yami responded with playful restraint.

"Dekhiye, Dhurandhar se related koi bhi main information Aditya hi denge," she said with a laugh. Pressed further, she added, "Like everyone else, I also have an important appointment that day in the cinema hall so I'll meet you all there."

Looking back at the journey of the first film, Yami revealed that her faith in Dhurandhar's impact was unwavering from the start.

"I always had that belief. I had said it earlier also that Dhurandhar will be a film that will make every Indian proud. I was shooting for Article 370 when I first read the script of Dhurandhar. It was just 40 pages but my eyes watered. I was not able to say anything and my reaction was enough to tell Aditya how I really felt. I know how hard he worked to make this film - with honesty and belief," the actor said.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 will not have a clear run at the box office. It is set to clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, headlined by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

ALSO READ: Why Raveena Tandon Said 'Sorry' To Yami Gautam After Watching Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar