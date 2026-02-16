Why Raveena Tandon Said 'Sorry' To Yami Gautam After Watching Aditya Dhar's <i>Dhurandhar</i>

After two months since its release, Dhurandhar is still resonating strongly with audiences. The film, which premiered on Netflix on January 30, has found a new fanbase after arriving on OTT. Joining the bandwagon of fans is Raveena Tandon. During a recent chat, the Mohra actress revealed she said "sorry" to Yami Gautam after watching the film.

Why Raveena Said "Sorry" to Yami Gautam

Raveena recently joined a Zoom Spotlight podcast session. Asked to share her reaction after watching Dhurandhar, Raveena narrated the story with a dramatic twist.

"I saw Dhurandhar and I called Yami Gautam and said, 'I am sorry. I am the biggest fan of your husband. You have to share my attention with your husband because I think he is completely it.' He completely brought back what was missing. The audience got satisfaction after seeing films like Pushpa, KGF, Dhurandhar, and more. They felt like the hero looked like a hero. It is coming back to your country, its problems, and dealing with them. The hero is coming out as a hero," Raveena said at length.

When 10-Year-Old Ranveer Came to Watch Raveena

When Raveena was told Ranveer (Singh) admitted to being her biggest fan, she walked down memory lane.

"He was 10 years old when he came to see me doing a sensuous song. I loved him in Dhurandhar. Aditya is a genius. He is beyond the word 'mind-blowing'. Sanjay and Akshaye were so outstanding. Sara was so brilliant. Rakesh Bedi sir and Gaurav Gera were amazing," Raveena added.

About Dhurandhar

Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists in the Aditya Dhar directorial. Speculation over the characters' identities created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character—thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma—is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board.

The film boasts a stellar cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

The film has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films, minting ₹1,000 crore (gross) in the domestic market.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.