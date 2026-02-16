Watch: Paps Wish Rashmika Mandanna, "<i>Shadi Mubarak Ho</i>". Her Viral Reaction

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly get married on February 26 in a private ceremony in the picturesque locale of Udaipur. While the couple is tight-lipped about the wedding preparations, venue, and date, shutterbugs seem to be adding fuel to the ongoing chatter.

Breaking Down the Viral Video

In a viral video, Rashmika Mandanna is spotted at Mumbai airport. Dressed in a blue blazer and denims, she looks ready for takeoff.

A paparazzo, stationed at the airport for a photo-op, wishes Rashmika "Shadi Mubarak ho" (Congratulations on your wedding) as she passes by.

Another paparazzo promptly quips, "Abhi time hai" (There's still time for the wedding).

Rashmika nonchalantly says something to the paparazzi before entering the airport.

Vijay and Rashmika Got Engaged

Sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday (October 3) last year, with family members and close friends in attendance. The couple is reportedly planning to get married in February 2026.

Speculation was rife after Rashmika shared pictures in a saree with a tilak on her forehead.

Rashmika captioned: "Happy Dussehra my loves... This year, I'm feeling extra grateful because of all the love you've been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song... Your messages, your excitement, your constant support make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can't wait to see you all super soon during the promotions."

In November last year, Rashmika seemed to give a closer look at her engagement ring during a reality show.

Jagapathi Babu teased the Thamma actress about her close association with the name "Vijay".

Jagapathi is seen asking Rashmika: "Vijay Deverakonda friendship, Vijay Sethupathi fan, and Thalapathy Vijay all-time fan? So it seems like you own 'Vijayam' (success) and Vijay."

Jagapathi Babu also asked Rashmika if the rings she was wearing were sentimental. She replied: "These are all very important rings." He then said: "But I'm sure one of those rings is your favorite and it has a history of its own," to which Rashmika smiled.

The Relationship Timeline

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating began in January 2023 after their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. Since then, the couple has continued to make headlines. Rashmika watched her film Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family. The rumoured pair has also been spotted together on various occasions.

In last April, Rashmika celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman. The actress shared happy pictures from her vacation on Instagram. A day later, Vijay posted pictures in a similar backdrop, fueling the buzz even more.