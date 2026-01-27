<i>Rana Baali</i> First Look: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Film To Hit Theatres On September 11

The makers of actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film VD 14 on Monday unveiled the film's title as Rana Baali and announced its release date, marking a major reveal on the occasion of Republic Day.

Helmed by director Rahul Sankrityan, Rana Baali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026. Set in 19th-century India, the film is inspired by real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878.

Along with the title announcement, the makers released an intense glimpse that introduces the world of Rana Baali. The video portrays the brutality of British colonial rule and depicts the suffering caused by imperial policies and officials during the period. Through powerful visuals and narration, the glimpse depicts regions pushed into drought and devastation, while setting the stage for the emergence of a legendary hero from what is described as a "cursed land," as per the press release.

Vijay Deverakonda appears in a fierce and commanding avatar as Rana Baali, showcasing a striking new look. Rashmika Mandanna essays the role of Jayamma, while international actor Arnold Vosloo is seen as the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector, further adding weight to the narrative.

The film marks the third collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and production house Mythri Movie Makers, headed by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, after Dear Comrade and Khushi. It also reunites the actor with director Rahul Sankrityan after their earlier hit Taxiwaala.

Additionally, Rana Baali brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together once again after the successful films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, reviving their popular on-screen pairing, as per the press release.

Presented by T-Series, the film's music is composed by renowned music duo Ajay-Atul.

