Rashmika Mandanna Announces <i>Cocktail 2</i> Release Date, First Look Out On March 18

Cocktail 2, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, is slated to be released on June 19, 2026. Backed by Maddock Films, the upcoming film is directed by Homi Adajania.

Rashmika Mandanna shared the first posters from Cocktail 2 on her Instagram page, teasing the look of the lead actors in the film.

In her post, the actor also said that the first look of the movie will be released on March 18, "only in theatres".

Days after Rashmika Mandanna married Vijay Deverakonda in Udaipur, the actor had invited her Cocktail 2 team to their wedding reception in Hyderabad. Kriti Sanon, Homi Adajania, and Maddock Films head Dinesh Vijan and his wife Pramita Tanwar had attended the star-studded event on March 4.

The cast and crew of Cocktail 2 completed shooting for the film in January. Homi Adajania shared a series of fun pictures from the film's wrap party at the time.

Cocktail 2 marks the second collaboration for Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon after 2024's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Homi Adajania also helmed 2012's Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

