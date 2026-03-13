Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At 66? Actress Trolls Trolls With <i>Badhaai Ho</i>

Rumours suggesting that actor Neena Gupta is pregnant at the age of 66 recently spread across social media, prompting the veteran actor to respond with humour and clarity.

What's Happening

As the rumours gained traction, Neena Gupta addressed the claims and dismissed them with her trademark wit.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, "This is all I need, a real-life Badhaai Ho."

She further clarified the situation, adding, "There is no Badhaai Ho. I am not pregnant. The truth is that the saree material was thick, which made me look bulky at the event."

The actress also joked about the online chatter surrounding the speculation. "But I must say, I love all this speculation about my pregnancy at my age. It shows we are evolving as a nation," she said.

Background

The speculation began after Neena Gupta attended the wedding reception of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad.

Photos and videos from the event circulated widely online. The rumours surfaced shortly after Gupta's appearance at the reception in Hyderabad, where she was seen posing for paparazzi before entering the venue.

Once the clips from the event began circulating online, a section of netizens began speculating about her appearance, leading to the pregnancy rumours.

Gupta has long been known for being candid about her personal life. In the 1980s, she was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards. The actor raised her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, as a single mother, a decision that drew widespread public attention at the time.

Years later, Gupta married Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008.

Also Read: Neena Gupta On Being Asked To Wear Padded Bra By Subhash Ghai For Choli Ke Peeche: "Uss Waqt Bahut Gussa Aaya"