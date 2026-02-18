Neena Gupta On Being Asked To Wear Padded Bra By Subhash Ghai For <i>Choli Ke Peeche</i>: "<i>Uss Waqt Bahut Gussa Aaya</i>"

Neena Gupta, who was a part of the popular dance number Choli Ke Peeche from Subhash Ghai's 1993 film Khalnayak, recently recalled an instance when Subhash Ghai wanted her to wear a padded bra in the song.

In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, the journalist asked her if she had felt weird at that time.

Neena Gupta said, "Tab toh mujhe bahut gussa aaya (At that time, I felt very angry), and thought, how can he say something like that? So crass."

But clarifying Subhash Ghai's vision for the song and the girl dancing, Neena Gupta added, "Main toh nayi thi (I was new). But now I feel he was just doing his job. He had a certain image in mind for the character in the song, and he expressed it plainly. He didn't stare at me, but I was new then - today I understand it differently. It did trouble me for some time, but then the song was so beautiful I forgot about it."

"Main waha thi, unhone costume designer ko bola aisa nahi chalega, yeh karke lao (He told the costume designer this won't work, change and bring)," concluded Neena Gupta.

When Neena Gupta Spoke About Being Nervous While Filming Choli Ke Peeche

Back in 2020, Neena Gupta had shared her memories of working with the late choreographer Saroj Khan in an Instagram video. The actress said that she was very nervous during the shooting of the song because she wasn't a trained dancer, but Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan took care of that.

"It was my first day on the sets of Choli Ke Peeche. I had heard about Saroj Khan as she choreographed many big names, and I was very nervous. Madhuri Dixit was in front of me, which made me all the more nervous. When Saroj ji showed me the dance moves, I became numb and said I won't be able to do this. I had no confidence," Neena Gupta said in the video.

The Badhaai Ho actress revealed in her post that Saroj Khan asked her what she was capable of and assured her that she would incorporate those moves in the choreography.

"She made me feel so comfortable, and slowly I also understood what she wanted from me. She made the moves easier for me. I was not a very trained or experienced dancer like Madhuri, so she very politely released me from all tension and made it all very easy for me," added Neena Gupta.

About Khalnayak

The 1993 film Khalnayak was an action thriller by Subhash Ghai. The film had Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar and Jackie Shroff as key cast members. Choli Ke Peeche was one of the biggest chartbusters that still enjoys a massive fanbase.

