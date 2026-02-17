Neena Gupta Says India Hasn't Changed: 'Men Still Want A Virgin Wife, Women Touch Their Father-In-Law's Feet'

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has once again spoken candidly about the realities women continue to face within Indian households, pushing back against the idea that society has significantly progressed.

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, the Panchayat actor reflected on how patriarchy and rigid expectations still shape women's lives after marriage.

She pointed out that while urban, English-speaking circles may appear more liberal, they do not represent the larger reality of the country.

'They Want A Virgin Wife'

During the interaction, Neena addressed the continuing obsession with a bride's virginity in Indian society. "They want a virgin wife," she said.

When asked whether virginity remains such a significant factor even today, Neena questioned the assumption that things have changed.

"What has changed now? Are you talking about India? Who says that people are open? A lot of things have not changed in our country. Women still touch their father-in-law's feet after putting pallu over their heads. You and I are minorities, we are not the real India. People like us who dress well and talk nicely are not India."

To illustrate her point, Neena shared instances from within her own extended family.

"I'll give you an example. A relative on my father's side got married to a guy in Mumbai who worked in a big financial company. Once my father called the boy, the girl, and her family to his house to talk to the couple because the girl refused to live with the guy and his family in Mumbai. The girl worshipped Sai Baba, so she put his picture in their room, but her mother-in-law didn't allow her to keep that picture and told her to put up the picture of the guru that they worship," she shared.

She then cited another incident. "I'll give you another example. My niece was told by her mother-in-law that she cannot put her family photo on her bedside table. We have a long way to go when it comes to changing the condition of women in the country."

Background

Neena's personal life has often been discussed in the context of her views on women's independence. She became a single mother at 30 and welcomed her daughter, Masaba, out of wedlock. The actor has previously said that while her decision worked out well for her, she would not advise others to make the same choice lightly.