Podcaster And Brand Strategist Apologise After Allu Arjun's Team Refutes Claims Of '42 Dos And Don'ts'

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun has become the focus of an online controversy after a podcast clip featuring a brand strategist went viral, prompting discussion about celebrity behaviour and professional etiquette.

Allu Arjun's team later issued an official statement dismissing the claims made in the podcast and confirmed that they intend to pursue legal action against those circulating what they describe as false allegations. The podcaster subsequently deleted the podcast. As per the latest update, both the brand strategist and the podcaster have now issued public apologies.

Details

Brand strategist Kaveri Baruah wrote on X, "Upon reflection, I wish to clarify that these statements were incorrect and were not based on any verified document or factual material. To be clear, no document containing '42 dos and don'ts' was issued to me by Mr Allu Arjun or by anyone acting on his behalf. My remarks were made in the flow of conversation and should not have been presented as factual assertions."

"I sincerely regret making those statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused. I withdraw the remarks in their entirety. I have the utmost respect for Mr Allu Arjun and his body of work, and I regret any inconvenience caused," she added further. Take a look at the full note here:

The podcaster, Sweekriti issued a clarification and apology on Instagram. She stated that both the podcast episode and the reel in which Kaveri discussed Allu Arjun's alleged dos and don'ts had been removed. She explained that the episode was originally meant to be part of a broader, educational conversation about industry practices.

She wrote, " "There was no intention whatsoever to harm, provoke, defame, or make any imputation against any individual, nor to derive any undue advantage at the expense of any person. Notwithstanding the absence of malice or intent, we acknowledge that as the publisher, we bear responsibility for the consequences of content disseminated from our platform."

She also added, "We are clarifying and correcting the record. The guest has since acknowledged and withdrawn unverified statements. The said remarks stand expressly withdrawn from all our platforms. This clarification is issued in the interest of responsible discourse and accuracy. We regret any unintended misunderstanding that may have arisen and reiterate that there was no malice. We also request that third parties refrain from any further misrepresentation or selective interpretation. We further request people to end the harassment of the host and those associated with our channel."

What Happened

The controversy began when the brand strategist recounted her professional interaction with the actor during the podcast. In the widely shared clip, she claimed that meeting Allu Arjun required navigating a sizeable entourage, several managers, and strict protocols.

She alleged that the team lays down around '42 dos and don'ts' for anyone interacting with the star. According to her, these supposed rules include not shaking hands with the actor and avoiding direct eye contact.



Also Read: Team Allu Arjun Slams Podcast For List Of '42 Dos And Don'ts' Before Meeting Actor