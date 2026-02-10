Team Allu Arjun Slams Podcast For List Of '42 Dos And Don'ts' Before Meeting Actor

- Allu Arjun faces social media backlash after a brand strategist's podcast clip went viral
- The strategist described strict protocols and 42 dos and don'ts for meeting Allu Arjun
- Allu Arjun's team denied the allegations and called them baseless
Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a podcast clip featuring a brand strategist went viral, sparking debates over celebrity conduct and professional boundaries.
In response, Allu Arjun's team has issued a statement, rejecting the allegations and announcing plans to take legal action against those spreading what they describe as false information.
The official statement reads, "Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information."
What Sparked The Controversy
The controversy began after a brand strategist spoke about her professional interaction with Allu Arjun during a podcast. In the clip, she claimed that meeting the actor involved navigating a large entourage, multiple managers, and highly structured protocols.
According to her, the team allegedly enforces as many as 42 dos and don'ts for those who meet the star. She further stated that these rules include restrictions such as not shaking hands and avoiding direct eye contact with the actor.
The strategist suggested that these guidelines are implemented by the management team to maintain discipline and streamline interactions, especially given the actor's rising popularity and busy schedule. She also implied that such measures reflect the growing complexity of accessing high-profile celebrities in the industry.
Following the release of the clip, netizens began sharing mixed reactions, with some questioning the necessity of such rules, while others defended the need for professional boundaries in high-pressure environments.
